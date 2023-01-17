Higgins propels Lehigh to 74-70 victory over Loyola Maryland

BALTIMORE (AP) — Keith Higgins Jr. scored 27 points to lead Lehigh to a 74-70 victory over Loyola Maryland on Monday night.

Higgins sank 7 of 10 shots, including 3 for 5 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (10-8, 5-2 Patriot League). Evan Taylor pitched in with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 18 on 7-of-11 shooting.

Kenny Jones led the Greyhounds (7-13, 2-5) with 23 points. Deon Perry added 14 points and Jaylin Andrews scored 11.

Lehigh led 35-32 at halftime and held off the Greyhounds behind 16 second-half points from Higgins.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Lehigh hosts Lafayette while Loyola (MD) travels to play Boston University.

