US Senator Todd Young arrives in Taiwan

Senator to discuss bilateral ties, regional security, trade with Taiwanese officials

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/17 10:06
U.S. Senator Todd Young and Director of MOFA's North American Affairs Douglas Yu-tien Hsu. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Todd Young on Monday (Jan. 16) arrived in Taiwan for a two-day trip, during which he will discuss Taiwan-U.S. security, economy, and trade issues with Taiwanese government officials.

Young will meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-Chyi (陳正祺), National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo (顧立雄) and Foreign Minister Joesph Wu (吳釗燮), who will host a banquet for the senator.

Youn, who is on the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on Near East, South Asia, Central Asia, and Counterterrorism, is a friend of Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a press release. He has signed several joint letters supporting Taiwan, including one calling for its membership in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

The fact that Young organized a trip despite the recent inauguration of the 118th Congress demonstrates the importance he places on Taiwan, MOFA said, adding that it will continue to work closely with the new U.S. congress to deepen ties between Taiwan and the U.S. in various fields.

The senator is in Taiwan as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region, according to the American Institute in Taiwan. Young was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016.
