Verhaeghe powers Panthers to 4-1 win over struggling Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Monday for their third win in four games.

Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his fourth win in five starts.

Florida moved percentage points ahead of Buffalo into fourth place in the Atlantic Division with the win in the opener of a three-game road trip against Atlantic Division opponents.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who have lost four of their last five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots.

Tkachuk fed Verhaeghe for his 20th goal of the season with 1:38 remaining in the third period.

Former Sabre Sam Reinhart set up Lundell on a 2-on-1 to give the Panthers a three-goal lead 34 seconds into the third period.

Bennett scored his 10th goal of the season to make it 2-0 at 8:04 into the second period. Verhaeghe’s backhand pass to Tkachuk bounced back to a wide-open Bennett in the right circle.

Montour put the Panthers ahead four minutes in the first period when he crashed the net and knocked in a rebound. The former Sabres defenseman has eight goals this season.

Tuch’s 21st goal of the season with 8:33 remaining in the third period spoiled Bobrovsky’s bid for a second shutout this season.

ROSTER MOVES

Panthers: Called up forward Grigori Denisenko after placing Zac Dalpe on waivers Saturday.

Sabres: Loaned forward Peyton Krebs to the minors in a paper transaction to create roster spot for Luukonen’s recall.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Toronto on Tuesday night.

Sabres: At Chicago on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports