Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

World Golf Ranking

By Associated Press
2023/01/17 04:01
World Golf Ranking

Through Jan. 15

1. Rory McIlroy 8.37
2. Scottie Scheffler 8.23
3. Cameron Smith 7.30
4. Jon Rahm 7.12
5. Patrick Cantlay 7.07
6. Xander Schauffele 5.94
7. Will Zalatoris 5.57
8. Justin Thomas 5.23
9. Collin Morikawa 5.16
10. Matt Fitzpatrick 5.10
11. Viktor Hovland 5.08
12. Tony Finau 4.74
13. Sam Burns 4.24
14. Tom Kim 4.16
15. Jordan Spieth 4.09
16. Max Homa 3.93
17. Cameron Young 3.84
18. Billy Horschel 3.55
19. Sungjae Im 3.52
20. Shane Lowry 3.38
21. Hideki Matsuyama 3.32
22. Joaquin Niemann 3.21
23. Brian Harman 2.95
24. Tommy Fleetwood 2.92
25. Sepp Straka 2.69
26. Tyrrell Hatton 2.68
27. Keegan Bradley 2.65
28. Ryan Fox 2.62
29. Seamus Power 2.60
30. Tom Hoge 2.59
31. Kevin Kisner 2.47
32. Corey Conners 2.45
33. Russell Henley 2.43
34. Abraham Ancer 2.41
35. Aaron Wise 2.40
36. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 2.38
37. Adam Scott 2.38
38. Thomas Pieters 2.30
39. Alex Noren 2.26
40. Sahith Theegala 2.16
41. Si Woo Kim 2.15
42. Talor Gooch 2.14
43. Kurt Kitayama 2.10
44. Dustin Johnson 2.08
45. Guillermo Mito Pereira 2.05
46. Harold Varner III 2.03
47. Mackenzie Hughes 1.93
48. Jason Kokrak 1.89
49. Adrian Meronk 1.89
50. J.T. Poston 1.83