NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 42 33 5 4 70 160 94 Carolina 44 27 9 8 62 141 120 New Jersey 43 28 12 3 59 152 113 Toronto 44 26 11 7 59 147 117 Tampa Bay 41 27 13 1 55 148 121 N.Y. Rangers 44 24 13 7 55 141 119 Washington 45 23 16 6 52 144 126 N.Y. Islanders 44 23 18 3 49 133 120 Pittsburgh 42 21 15 6 48 135 127 Buffalo 41 21 18 2 44 159 142 Florida 44 20 20 4 44 144 152 Detroit 41 18 16 7 43 128 139 Philadelphia 43 18 18 7 43 122 137 Ottawa 42 19 20 3 41 125 137 Montreal 44 18 23 3 39 116 162 Columbus 42 13 27 2 28 109 167

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 44 29 14 1 59 148 114 Vegas 44 28 14 2 58 147 126 Dallas 44 25 12 7 57 152 119 Seattle 42 26 12 4 56 158 130 Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157 Minnesota 42 24 14 4 52 134 118 Calgary 44 21 14 9 51 142 134 Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 164 150 Colorado 41 21 17 3 45 125 118 St. Louis 44 21 20 3 45 139 159 Nashville 42 19 17 6 44 118 126 Vancouver 43 18 22 3 39 150 173 San Jose 44 13 23 8 34 134 168 Arizona 43 13 25 5 31 115 158 Anaheim 43 12 27 4 28 100 181 Chicago 41 11 26 4 26 94 154

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vancouver 4, Carolina 3, SO

Winnipeg 2, Arizona 1

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

New Jersey at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.