All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 37 25 8 3 1 54 111 90 Providence 37 22 8 5 2 51 109 98 Charlotte 37 19 14 2 2 42 102 112 WB/Scranton 34 18 11 2 3 41 101 87 Lehigh Valley 35 16 14 3 2 37 100 109 Hartford 36 14 13 3 6 37 99 110 Bridgeport 37 15 15 6 1 37 122 133 Springfield 36 15 16 1 4 35 102 108

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 35 24 9 1 1 50 128 109 Utica 35 19 10 5 1 44 114 104 Rochester 33 19 12 1 1 40 110 111 Syracuse 33 15 13 2 3 35 123 117 Belleville 36 15 18 3 0 33 119 131 Laval 37 14 18 4 1 33 130 140 Cleveland 34 14 16 2 2 32 117 134

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 36 22 8 4 2 50 138 96 Milwaukee 36 21 13 0 2 44 129 109 Rockford 36 20 12 2 2 44 124 112 Manitoba 33 18 12 2 1 39 104 105 Iowa 35 17 14 2 2 38 107 108 Grand Rapids 35 14 19 1 1 30 95 134 Chicago 33 12 17 3 1 28 96 129

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 34 24 6 3 1 52 128 94 Calgary 35 24 10 1 0 49 132 87 Abbotsford 35 22 11 1 1 46 125 104 Colorado 35 21 11 3 0 45 102 84 Ontario 33 19 13 0 1 39 101 89 Tucson 35 15 16 4 0 34 115 127 San Jose 39 16 21 0 2 34 96 136 Henderson 39 14 22 0 3 31 100 110 Bakersfield 34 12 19 2 1 27 91 112 San Diego 37 11 26 0 0 22 99 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Providence 3, Hartford 2

San Jose 3, Abbotsford 2

WB/Scranton 3, Charlotte 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 0

Monday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled