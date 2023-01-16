All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Hershey
|37
|25
|8
|3
|1
|54
|111
|90
|Providence
|37
|22
|8
|5
|2
|51
|109
|98
|Charlotte
|37
|19
|14
|2
|2
|42
|102
|112
|WB/Scranton
|34
|18
|11
|2
|3
|41
|101
|87
|Lehigh Valley
|35
|16
|14
|3
|2
|37
|100
|109
|Hartford
|36
|14
|13
|3
|6
|37
|99
|110
|Bridgeport
|37
|15
|15
|6
|1
|37
|122
|133
|Springfield
|36
|15
|16
|1
|4
|35
|102
|108
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|35
|24
|9
|1
|1
|50
|128
|109
|Utica
|35
|19
|10
|5
|1
|44
|114
|104
|Rochester
|33
|19
|12
|1
|1
|40
|110
|111
|Syracuse
|33
|15
|13
|2
|3
|35
|123
|117
|Belleville
|36
|15
|18
|3
|0
|33
|119
|131
|Laval
|37
|14
|18
|4
|1
|33
|130
|140
|Cleveland
|34
|14
|16
|2
|2
|32
|117
|134
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|36
|22
|8
|4
|2
|50
|138
|96
|Milwaukee
|36
|21
|13
|0
|2
|44
|129
|109
|Rockford
|36
|20
|12
|2
|2
|44
|124
|112
|Manitoba
|33
|18
|12
|2
|1
|39
|104
|105
|Iowa
|35
|17
|14
|2
|2
|38
|107
|108
|Grand Rapids
|35
|14
|19
|1
|1
|30
|95
|134
|Chicago
|33
|12
|17
|3
|1
|28
|96
|129
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Coachella Valley
|34
|24
|6
|3
|1
|52
|128
|94
|Calgary
|35
|24
|10
|1
|0
|49
|132
|87
|Abbotsford
|35
|22
|11
|1
|1
|46
|125
|104
|Colorado
|35
|21
|11
|3
|0
|45
|102
|84
|Ontario
|33
|19
|13
|0
|1
|39
|101
|89
|Tucson
|35
|15
|16
|4
|0
|34
|115
|127
|San Jose
|39
|16
|21
|0
|2
|34
|96
|136
|Henderson
|39
|14
|22
|0
|3
|31
|100
|110
|Bakersfield
|34
|12
|19
|2
|1
|27
|91
|112
|San Diego
|37
|11
|26
|0
|0
|22
|99
|140
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Providence 3, Hartford 2
San Jose 3, Abbotsford 2
WB/Scranton 3, Charlotte 2
Texas 5, Milwaukee 0
Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.
No games scheduled