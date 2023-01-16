Man living in southern Taiwan riverbed sent to homeless shelter

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police sent a man who was spotted living a primitive life in a riverbed in Eighteen Arhats Mountain Nature Reserve to a homeless shelter for temporary placement.

The Liouguei Precinct of the Kaohsiung City Police Department recently received a report from social workers that a man was living outdoors in the state-owned forest land in Eighteen Arhats Mountain Nature Reserve in Liouguei, CNA reported. The police, along with the Liouguei District Office and the Pingtung Forest District Office, responded to the report on Friday (Jan. 13) and found that a 58-year-old man surnamed Liu (劉) actually lived in a riverbed.

The Liouguei Precinct issued a press release on Monday stating that Liu, who was originally from Yongkang District, Tainan City, is currently unemployed. He moved to Tianliao, Kaohsiung when he was young. He left home and cut off contact with his family for unspecified reasons.

As a transient, Liu passed Eighteen Arhats Mountain the other day and found that the local scenery was beautiful, so he started to use local materials to build a camp under a natural rock shelter, and lived a primitive life without running water and electricity. With assistance from the social workers at the Liouguei District Office, the police took Liu to a homeless center in Fengshan for shelter.