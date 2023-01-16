Two die in collision between car and scooters in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two scooter drivers died, and one scooter passenger was seriously injured after they were hit by a sedan running a red light on Sunday night (Jan. 15) in Taichung City.

Taichung City Police Department’s Third Precinct told CNA on Monday that a 49-year-old man surnamed Liu (劉) was driving a sedan in the southbound lane of Dongguangyuan Road in Taichung’s East District at 7:26 p.m., when he ran a red light at the Zhenxing Road intersection and crashed into two scooters driven separately by 38-year-old woman surnamed Lien (連) and 75-year-old man surnamed Yeh (葉).

Yeh lost vital signs at the scene and died after being rushed to a local hospital, CNA reported. Lien and her older sister, who was the passenger on Line’s scooter, were also sent to the hospital for emergency treatment. Lien succumbed to her injuries early Monday morning, and her sister was being treated for fractures to her left leg.

When responding police officers arrived at the scene, Liu had abandoned his car and run away, according to the report. The police immediately formed a task force to investigate the accident and arrested Liu at his friend’s residence in Wuri District three hours after the accident.

The police performed alcohol testing on Liu and found that he had not consumed any alcohol prior to the accident.

The police found out that prior to the fatal accident, patrolling officers spotted Liu driving in the wrong direction through another intersection about a kilometer away from where the crash subsequently happened. As the officers approached him to give him a ticket, he drove away. The officers said they did not chase him out of concern for public safety, the report said.

Liu had previous convictions for public endangerment and drugs, and he was released from prison in October last year. After conducting a judicial inquiry into the case, the police will refer the case to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office for prosecution. Liu is suspected to have committed the crimes of negligently causing the death of another, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and endangering public safety.



The sedan driver is arrested by police three hours after the fatal accident. (CNA photo)