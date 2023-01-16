Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market 2022 Analysis Trend, Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Regional Outlook, and Forecast to 2030

Astute Analytica newly declared the publication of its new report on the global smart cities engineering & construction services market. The study evaluates important factors, such as market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and future trends, that will have a substantial impact on the market throughout the projected time period from both the supply and demand sides.

Global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market is estimated to witness a major jump in revenue from US$ 114.27 Bn in 2021 to US$ 453.07 Bn by 2030. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The global smart cities engineering & construction services market analysis focuses on market share and competitiveness index, which helps determine the sector’s main player’s contributions. Each organization is evaluated on a regular basis based on a range of factors, such as financial insights, regional engagement, market efficiency, vital data, product range, and segment contribution.

Governmental agencies are increasing their maintenance spending for system infrastructure while also supporting programs for project creation, modernization, and improvement. ICT vendors now set aside money each year to support the expansion of the online market as a result of the investments’ success.

In order to provide a deeper knowledge of the numerous aspects that validate our study findings, competitive frameworks including Porter’s Five Forces analysis, a BCG matrix, as well as SWOT and PESTLE analysis, will be described in an understandable manner.

Leading Players

The key players in the global smart cities engineering & construction services market are AECOM, Arup Group, Black & Veatch, TuV, Bleak & Veatch Singapore, PWC, Accenture, Tata Consulting Engineers, and Gaia Smart Cities Solutions Pvt. Ltd among others.

It is expected that global ICT exports will rise 3.9% per year, from US$ 784.3 billion in 2021 to US$955.19 billion in 2030. Since 2009, the global supply has grown by 9.5% annually. Ireland ranked top in the world for ICT exports in 2021 with US$ 169.32 billion. China was ranked fourth, followed by the United States at number two and India at number three. Brunei has grown by 228.2% annually since 2009, whereas Sierra Leone has shrunk by 61.7% annually.

Europe ICT Revenue is projected to reach US$ 1,953,429 Million in 2026, up 1.5% yearly from US$ 1,805,413 Million in 2021. Since 2016, the European market has grown by 3.3% yearly. Germany ranked first in Europe for ICT revenue in 2021 with US$ 339,094 million. Ireland, France, and the United Kingdom held positions 2, 3, and 4, respectively, in this list. Since 2016, Malta has seen year-over-year growth of 16.5% while Italy has seen a 0.2% decline.

The US, the EU, and other countries’ economic sanctions and other actions against Russia have specifically had an influence on ICT.

Asia Pacific is home to a wide range of countries. Countries like Singapore, South Korea, India, Thailand, and Taiwan are particularly affected by growing import inflation as a result of the local currency’s decline as net importers of energy and commodities. While the current situation has been advantageous for Australia and Indonesia, which export items like coal, oil, and gas.

Our customers may learn about the Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market’s components, including its goods and services, distribution methods, current technological advancements, and other possible applications, thanks to the market segmentation chapter.

Segmentation Overview

By Service Type segment of the Global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market is sub-segmented into:

End to end services

Surveying

Master Planning

Conceptual Architecture

Geotechnical Engineering & Material Testing

Design Engineering

Feasibility Studies

ICT Consulting

Environment Impact Assessment

Tenders & Bid Management

Vendor Selection & On-boarding

By Solution segment of the Global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Design/ Consulting

Network

Infrastructure

Hardware

Software

Equipment

Other Solutions

By Project segment of the Global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Buildings Residential & Commercial Complexes Hospitality Building IT Parks Educational Campuses Healthcare Facilities Recreation & Training Centers

Urban Development Greenfield Smart Cities Integrated Townships Brownfield City Upgrades Industrial Townships & Port Cities Roads & Highways

Industrial Manufacturing FMCG Automotive Agriculture Machinery Energy Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Others



By Application segment of the Global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Housing

Water

Waste

Smart Grid

Energy

Lighting

Transportation

Traffic

Citizen Services Healthcare Education Safety & Security

eGovernance

IoT

By City Topography segment of the Global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market is sub-segmented into:

Developed Economies New Existing

Emerging Economies New Existing



By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

Africa Kenya Nigeria South Africa Rest of Africa

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



