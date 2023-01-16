Quantum Computing Market 2020 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Global Opportunity Analysis Factors and Forecast to 2025

The recent report by Astute Analytica on the Global Quantum Computing Market covers all the factors which will impact the market in the coming years. The report discusses several sections, such as COVID-19 impact, shareholding segments, etc. Moreover, it also outlines the list of past innovations and ongoing events to give an overview of the trends.

The global quantum computing market is estimated to witness a CAGR of more than 25% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Factors Affecting the Market

Technology is maintaining a vital place across all industrial verticals, including healthcare, automotive, construction, etc. Companies leverage cloud and service-based services to propel innovation and bring significant revolution. Thus, it will drive the growth of the Global Quantum Computing Market during the forecast period.

Growing investments in this market are expected to boost the growth of the overall market. For instance, the US Federal Government set aside $58.4 billion budget for IT at civilian Federal agencies in 2022, which is an increase of 2.4 percent from 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the Quantum Computing Market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

By Application:

Material Simulation

Machine Learning

Optimization

Others

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By End-User:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

Key Players Insights

The major players in the market are 1QB Information Technologies Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Anyon Systems Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Cambridge Quantum Computing Ltd., D-Wave Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, QbitLogic, Rigetti & Co, Inc. Qubitekk, Inc., Sparrow Quantum, Tokyo Quantum Computing, Toshiba Research Europe Ltd.,

