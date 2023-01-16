LNG Bunkering Market 2022 Study Reveals Global Opportunity Analysis Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2027

The latest figures from the worldwide LNG Bunkering market are now available on Astute Analytica. The report offers a detailed overview of growth, prospects, and difficulties. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The global LNG Bunkering Market is projected to witness a major jump in its revenue from US$ 2,978.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 25,045.8 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 42.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

The report discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA, Engie SA, Korea Gas Corporation, Linde, Bomin Linde LNG GmbH & Co. KG, ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, Harvey Gulf International Marine and Kawasaki heavy industries Ltd among others.

LNG Bunkering markets are governed marketplaces on a national and worldwide level that deal only with the supply and trade of energy. The term “energy market” can refer to both markets for electricity and other forms of energy. Energy development typically results from a government formulating an energy strategy that promotes the growth of the energy business in a competitive manner.

Globally, economic activity and energy demand in 2021 are higher than they were in 2019 (+1.3% and +0.4%, respectively), and a recovery in CO2 emissions in that year (+5.9%) more than make up for a decline in emissions in 2020 (-4.9%). In 2022, Europe’s energy inflation will reach previously unheard-of heights as the Ukrainian war puts more strain on the continent’s already constrained markets. While European gas prices are not anticipated to decline in the near future, the price of oil is. However, there is still a possibility for significant drops in final gas consumption.

As lockdowns were lifted and energy consumption increased as a result, people and businesses all around the world used more electricity in 2021 than they had the year before the outbreak. With their economy recovering from COVID-19 lockdowns, rising economies like China and India saw the largest rises in energy consumption. Nearly 40% of the world’s energy is consumed by industry, and more than 30% of greenhouse gas emissions come from this sector. To achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, several sectors must undergo significant restructuring.

Segmentation Overview

By Product Type Segment of the Global LNG Bunkering Market is sub-segmented into:

Truck-to-ship

Port-to-ship

Ship to Ship

Portable tanks

By Application Segment of the Global LNG Bunkering Market is sub-segmented into:

Container fleet

Tanker fleet

Cargo fleet

Ferries

Inland vessels

Other

By Region Segment of the Global LNG Bunkering Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



