Digital Oilfield Market 2021 Global Opportunity Analysis, Outlook by – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

The latest figures from the worldwide digital oilfield market are now available on Astute Analytica. The report offers a detailed overview of growth, prospects, and difficulties. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The global digital oilfield market is estimated to reach US$ 32 Billion by the end of 2027.

The report discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

Competitors in Digital Oilfield include IZEA Worldwide, ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Aker Solutions, Archer, Cenosco, China Oilfield Services, DNV GL, Expro Group, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nalco Champion, SAP SE, and others, which are major platform providers of Global Digital Oilfield Market.

Digital Oilfield Markets are governed marketplaces on a national and worldwide level that deal only with the supply and trade of energy. The term “energy market” can refer to both markets for electricity and other forms of energy. Energy development typically results from a government formulating an energy strategy that promotes the growth of the energy business in a competitive manner.

Globally, economic activity and energy demand in 2021 are higher than they were in 2019 (+1.3% and +0.4%, respectively), and a recovery in CO2 emissions in that year (+5.9%) more than make up for a decline in emissions in 2020 (-4.9%). In 2022, Europe’s energy inflation will reach previously unheard-of heights as the Ukrainian war puts more strain on the continent’s already constrained markets. While European gas prices are not anticipated to decline in the near future, the price of oil is. However, there is still a possibility for significant drops in final gas consumption.

As lockdowns were lifted and energy consumption increased as a result, people and businesses all around the world used more electricity in 2021 than they had the year before the outbreak. With their economy recovering from COVID-19 lockdowns, rising economies like China and India saw the largest rises in energy consumption. Nearly 40% of the world’s energy is consumed by industry, and more than 30% of greenhouse gas emissions come from this sector. To achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, several sectors must undergo significant restructuring.

Segmentation Overview

By Component: Hardware Distributed control systems (DCS) Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) Smart wells Safety systems Wireless sensors Programmable logic controller (PLC) Computer equipment & application hardware Process automation manager Human-machine interaction instrument Solution/Platform IT Services & Commissioning Collaborative product management (CPM) Data Storage Solutions Cloud Hosted On-premises

By Process: Production optimization Drilling optimization Reservoir optimization Safety management Others

By Location: On-shore Off-shore

By End-users: Oil Gas Pharmaceutical Others

Region: North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Western Europe The U.K. Germany France Netherlands Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Ukraine Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & NZ Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Egypt Rest of the Middle East Africa South Africa Nigeria Rest of Africa



