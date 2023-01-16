Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth, Share, Leading Players and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market , such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The global shale gas processing equipment market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026.

The major key players operating in the global shale gas processing equipment industry include Schlumberger Ltd, Sivalls, Inc, Van Air Systems, Croft Production Systems, Inc., Koch Industries, Inc., Pall Corporation, PEMCO, Burckhardt Compression AG, Gas Processing Equipment, ATB Riva Calzoni S.p.A. One of the recent trends observed in this market includes penetration of small-scale manufacturers, who are dealing with only single of dual product lines.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

– Compressors & Pumps

– Electrical Machinery

– Heat Exchangers

– Internal Combustion Engines

– Measuring & Controlling Devices

– Others

– By Country

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Algeria

– China

– Argentina

– Others

