India Energy Management Systems Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2030

The India energy management systems market size is expected to reach $2,145 million by 2023, from $635 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period (2016-2023). Energy management systems allow organizations to collect information on the energy use through monitoring, assessing, and visualizing energy consumption. Through the data collected during asset monitoring can be utilized for effective reduction in energy consumption from non-essential assets, equipment and tools.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
Atandra Energy Private Limited
Computer Maintenance and Services Company
DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.
DEXMA Energy Management
Elconn Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Energy Management Solution of India (EMIS)
Graphite Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Neptune India
Nikom InfraSolutions Pvt. Ltd.
Yokogawa India Ltd.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Offering
System
Service
By Component
Sensor
Controller
Software
Others
By Service
Monitoring & Control
Implementation & Integration
Maintenance
Consulting & Training
By Type
Home Energy Management System
Building Energy Management System
Industrial Energy Management Systems
By End User
Residential
Commercial
By Market Vertical
Power & Energy
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Enterprise
Healthcare
Others
