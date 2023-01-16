India Energy Management Systems Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the India Energy Management Systems Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The India energy management systems market size is expected to reach $2,145 million by 2023, from $635 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period (2016-2023). Energy management systems allow organizations to collect information on the energy use through monitoring, assessing, and visualizing energy consumption. Through the data collected during asset monitoring can be utilized for effective reduction in energy consumption from non-essential assets, equipment and tools.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Atandra Energy Private Limited

Computer Maintenance and Services Company

DELTA ELECTRONICS, INC.

DEXMA Energy Management

Elconn Energy (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Energy Management Solution of India (EMIS)

Graphite Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Neptune India

Nikom InfraSolutions Pvt. Ltd.

Yokogawa India Ltd.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

System

Service

By Component

Sensor

Controller

Software

Others

By Service

Monitoring & Control

Implementation & Integration

Maintenance

Consulting & Training

By Type

Home Energy Management System

Building Energy Management System

Industrial Energy Management Systems

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Market Vertical

Power & Energy

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Enterprise

Healthcare

Others

