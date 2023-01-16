North America Oil Storage Market Size, Future Demands, Share, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the North America Oil Storage Market , such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The North America oil storage market was valued at $667 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $931 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2023. The major factors that contribute towards the growth of the North America oil storage market include decline in crude oil prices, increase in need for mega refining hub, high degree of product containment, and rise in import facilities. However, decline in production & exploration activities and rise in inventory cost hamper the market growth. Conversely, the development of the strategic petroleum reserves segment and increase in oil demand are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

>Royal Vopak N.V.

>Kinder Morgan, Inc.

>Oiltanking GmbH (Marquard & Bahls)

>Buckeye Partners L.P.

>NuStar Energy L.P.

>International-Matex Tank Terminals, Inc.

>Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

>Energy Transfer Partners, LP.

>Odfjell SE

Key market segments

By Type

>Crude Oil

>Gasoline

>Aviation Fuel

>Naphtha

>Diesel

>Kerosene

>Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

By Material

>Steel

>Carbon Steel

>Fiber-reinforced Plastic (FRP)

By Product Design

>Open Top Tanks

>Fixed Roof Tanks

>Floating Roof Tanks

>Other Storage Tanks

By Country

>U.S. ?PADD I (East Coast)

?PADD II (Midwest)

?PADD III (Gulf Coast)

?PADD IV (Rocky Mountain)

?PADD V (West Coast)

>Canada ?The Atlantic Region

?Central Canada

?The West Coast ?The Prairie Provinces

?Other Western Regions

?The North

>Mexico

