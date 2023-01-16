Oil Storage Market Size, Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Growth Status, and Forecast 2030

The document highlights several factors of the Oil Storage Market, such as market definition, market segmentation, opposition analysis, and lookup methodology. Additionally, it affords records about market forces and constraints that assist agencies make knowledgeable guesses about whether or not to expand or reduce the manufacturing of a positive product.

The global oil storage market was valued at $3,180 million in 2016 which is growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023 to reach to reach at $4,307 million by 2023. Oil storage refers to the mechanism used for the safe storage of different petroleum products. Oil storage is a type of trade in which vertically-integrated companies purchase oil for instant delivery, and store it till the oil price increases. The companies keep the oil in storage until the price of oil increases. The crude oil and natural gas are the naturally occurring petroleum resources and are known as refinery feedstocks, which requires appropriate storage. Petroleum products are transported to the storage facilities from oilfields and then to the refineries.

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

>ZCL Composites

>Belco Manufacturing Company

>Containment Solutions

>Sunoco Logistics

>Oiltanking GmbH

>Columbian Steel Tank

>Poly Processing

>Synalloy Corporation

>L.F. Manufacturing

>Red Ewald, Inc.

The other major players in the industry include the following (*these companies are not profiled in the report, but can be added based on interest):

>Ziemann Holvrieka GmbH

>Snyder Industries

>Tuffa Tank

>Marquard & Bahls

>Royal Vopak N.V.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

>Crude Oil

>Gasoline

>Aviation Fuel

>Naphtha

>Diesel

>Kerosene

>Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)

By Material

>Steel

>Carbon Steel

>Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

By Product Design

>Open Top Tank

>Fixed Roof Tank

>Floating Roof Tank

>Others

By Geography

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?Russia

?UK

?Denmark

?Italy

?Norway

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?China

?India

?Indonesia

?Malaysia

?Australia

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Brazil

?Nigeria

?KSA

?Rest of LAMEA

