Compressed Natural Gas Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Share, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2030

Compressed natural gas (CNG) is produced by compressing natural gas to less than one percent of the volume and is stored in cylinders at a pressure of 2025 MPa. CNG is used in internal combustion engine of automobiles modified for gasoline/diesel, which further propel its market growth. Global consumption of CNG is dependent upon the number of CNG powered natural gas vehicles in operation. The global compressed natural gas market was valued at $14,842 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $36,035 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2017 to 2023.

Key market players profiled in this report include

National Iranian Gas Company

Indraprastha Gas Limited

Trillium CNG

Gazprom

NEOgas Inc.

China Natural Gas Inc.

Pakistan State Oil

J-W Power Company

GNVert

Compressed Natural Gas Market Key Segments:

By Source

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

Unconventional Sources (CNG)

By End User

Light Duty Vehicles

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Buses

Medium Duty/Heavy Duty Trucks

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Iran

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

