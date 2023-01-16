100 Taiwanese face death or life sentences for drugs overseas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Drug trafficking is a crime around the world with many countries ferociously cracking down on the drug trade with little immunity for race or ethnicity.

Taiwan citizens drawn to the allure of easy money found themselves facing extreme sentencing ranging from the death penalty to life in prison. According to Taiwan consulate staff, in the year to December 2022, 378 citizens were detained in foreign countries for drug-related crimes, per Liberty Times.

Of this number, 38 were sentenced to death, including those whose judgments have yet to be carried out. Additionally, 62 people were sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), Taiwanese nationals who transport drugs abroad are subject to the law enforcement measures of the country they are entering. Such sentences can involve execution by gunshot in the Philippines and Indonesia. Both governments warn those who resist arrest can even be shot on the spot.

The National Police Agency warned the slowing COVID pandemic means many countries are opening up border control measures and the number of Taiwanese traveling abroad has increased significantly. International drug trafficking groups may enlist unsuspecting participants to become mules and smuggle drugs abroad.

Overseas travelers should be suspicious of money or free travel itineraries in exchange for carrying unknown items which may contain hidden drug payloads. The CIB said it is cracking down on all aspects of drug trafficking such as manufacturing and transporting drugs.

Amendments to Article 4 of Taiwan's Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act on Jan. 15, 2020, increased the criminal responsibility for manufacturing, transporting, and selling Class-2 drugs has been increased to more than 10 years imprisonment along with higher fines.

According to CIB, from 2021 to Nov. 2022, 9,868 people were convicted for manufacturing, transporting, and selling drugs. Of these drug offenses, 2,034 (20.61%) were sentenced to 5 years or more in prison.