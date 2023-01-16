Alexa
Man dies after crashing limousine into Brandenburg Gate

By Associated Press
2023/01/16 17:10
BERLIN (AP) — German police said Monday that a man has died after crashing a limousine into Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate.

Images from the scene show the mangled wreck of the vehicle between two pillars of the capital's popular sightseeing spot.

There was no immediate information about the identity of the driver.

Police said initial information indicated that other people weren't harmed in the crash, which happened shortly before midnight.

Parts of the Brandenburg Gate were covered in soot, but there appeared to be no major damage to the structure.