Mammography Systems Market is projected to grow to US$ 5,122.4 Mn by 2031 | Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Toshiba Corporation

Global Mammography Systems Market is projected to make a forward leap in its revenue from US$ 2,739.9.8 Mn in 2022 to US$ 5,122.4 Mn by 2031. The market is registering a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2023-2031.

Leading Competitors

The key players in the global mammography systems market are Fujifilm Holding Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Toshiba Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among others.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the various segments of the Global Mammography Systems Market:

By Product Type segment of the Global Mammography Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Analog Mammography Systems

Digital Mammography Systems

By Modality segment of the Global Mammography Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Portable Mammography Systems

Non-Portable Mammography Systems

By End User segment of the Global Mammography Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

Impatient Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

By Region segment of the Global Mammography Systems Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



