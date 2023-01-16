Smart Lock Market to Grow at Double Digits until 2031 | MIWA Lock Co., Mul-T-Lock, Okidokeys

According to a recently released competitive intelligence analysis by Astute Analytica, this study provides a thorough overview and precise insights into future developments in the Smart Lock Market industry. It will provide a thorough study of this market, taking into interpretation current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts.

The Global Smart Lock Market is projected to demonstrate a revenue opportunity of US$ 7,169.83 in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 13,147.7 Mn by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period, 2023-2031.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder in the industry in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributable to various factors, including early adoption of advanced technology, growing investments in the sector, and rising infrastructural development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market for information technology will also grow steadily due to growing spending by government bodies. Additionally, increasing initiatives to improve infrastructure will also drive the market forward.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the information technology market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.

Major Key Players in the Smart Lock Market are:

Allegion plc

ASSA ABLOY AB

Aventsecurity

Cansec Systems Ltd.

GANTNER Electronic GmbH

Haven Lock, Inc.

Master Lock Company LLC

MIWA Lock Co.

Mul-T-Lock

Okidokeys

Onity, Inc.

Salto Systems S.L.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SDS Smart Locks

SentriLock

Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co., Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

UniKey Technologies Inc.

Weiser

Wyze Labs, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis:

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Smart Lock Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Segmentation Overview

By Lock Mechanism

Deadbolts

Lever Handles

Padlocks

Other Locks Knob locks Rim/mortise locks Rim latch locks



By Technology

Keypad

Smart Card

Biometric

Wireless (includes Smartphone/ App based) Bluetooth Wi-Fi Others Z-wave ZigBee Thread NFC



By Application

Commercial Retail stores and malls Hospitality Corporate Healthcare

Industrial Oil & gas Manufacturing Energy & power Transportation Logistics Others

Residential Condominium Individual houses

Government Institution

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Malaysia Myanmar Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Indonesia Cambodia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



