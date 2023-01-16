Smart Lock Market to Grow at Double Digits until 2031 | MIWA Lock Co., Mul-T-Lock, Okidokeys

According to a recently released competitive intelligence analysis by Astute Analytica, this study provides a thorough overview and precise insights into future developments in the Smart Lock Market industry. It will provide a thorough study of this market, taking into interpretation current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts.
The Global Smart Lock Market is projected to demonstrate a revenue opportunity of US$ 7,169.83 in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 13,147.7 Mn by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period, 2023-2031.
Request To Download This Strategic Report Here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-lock-market
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to emerge as the largest shareholder in the industry in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributable to various factors, including early adoption of advanced technology, growing investments in the sector, and rising infrastructural development. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific market for information technology will also grow steadily due to growing spending by government bodies. Additionally, increasing initiatives to improve infrastructure will also drive the market forward.
COVID-19 Impact
The COVID-19 outbreak forced many organizations to adapt to digital methods, which rapidly accelerated digital transformation. Work environments changed abruptly as remote work became the new normal among organizations. As a result, it is forecast to strengthen the potential scope of the information technology market in the coming years. This report by Astute Analytica covers all the factors depicting the impact of the pandemic.
Major Key Players in the Smart Lock Market are:
- Allegion plc
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- Aventsecurity
- Cansec Systems Ltd.
- GANTNER Electronic GmbH
- Haven Lock, Inc.
- Master Lock Company LLC
- MIWA Lock Co.
- Mul-T-Lock
- Okidokeys
- Onity, Inc.
- Salto Systems S.L.
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SDS Smart Locks
- SentriLock
- Shenzhen Vians Electric Lock Co., Ltd.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
- UniKey Technologies Inc.
- Weiser
- Wyze Labs, Inc.
- Other Prominent Players
Segmental Analysis:
The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the Smart Lock Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.
Request To Download This Strategic Report Here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-lock-market
Segmentation Overview
By Lock Mechanism
- Deadbolts
- Lever Handles
- Padlocks
- Other Locks
- Knob locks
- Rim/mortise locks
- Rim latch locks
By Technology
- Keypad
- Smart Card
- Biometric
- Wireless (includes Smartphone/ App based)
- Bluetooth
- Wi-Fi
- Others
- Z-wave
- ZigBee
- Thread
- NFC
By Application
- Commercial
- Retail stores and malls
- Hospitality
- Corporate
- Healthcare
- Industrial
- Oil & gas
- Manufacturing
- Energy & power
- Transportation
- Logistics
- Others
- Residential
- Condominium
- Individual houses
- Government Institution
- Others
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Malaysia
- Myanmar
- Philippines
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- Indonesia
- Cambodia
- Rest of ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Request Full Report Here: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-lock-market
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Get in touch with us:
Astute Analytica
Phone number: +18884296757
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/