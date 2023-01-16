Taiwan's Volcano mine system does not violate international law

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuma Academy CEO Ho Cheng-hui (何澄輝) refuted claims that the recently approved sale of the Volcano Vehicle-Launched Scatterable Mine System violates the 1997 Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Treaty and would turn Taiwan into a nation littered with mines.

Following Washington’s approval of the potential sale of the Volcano mine system last month, claims from Taiwanese media and the public emerged that Taiwan would become one large, dangerous minefield.

However, Ho said this statement is wrong, Liberty Times reported. The system in question deploys mines on the ground which are visible to the naked eye and not anti-personnel mines, which are buried in the ground, he said.

Ho added that there is no prohibition against the use of general landmines. The use of landmines in war is a normal method of defense, he said.

The military expert emphasized that the Volcano mine system is used to counter large targets, including armored vehicles, per Liberty Times. The system increases the cost of an enemy attack and has an instant deterrent effect on the enemy's advancement, he said.

The Volcano systems offered to Taiwan, totaling US$180 million (NT$5.53 billion), will be mounted on M977 trucks. Their mobility will help to enhance Taiwan’s asymmetrical combat power.

The system was originally developed in the 1980s but all systems were placed in storage by the late 1990s for more than 20 years due to changing priorities on the battlefield. However, beginning in the early 2010s, the U.S. Army began the process of refurbishing the Volcanos to provide mine-scattering capabilities to ground forces.