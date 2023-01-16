Taiwan advocates updated e-Gate system to make customs clearance faster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In anticipation of a surge of travelers at the ports of entry during the Lunar New Year holiday, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) is recommending that qualified travelers use the self-enrollment Automated Immigration Clearance System (e-Gate) to make the customs process easier and faster.

In the past, travelers had to undergo an enrollment process by presenting their passes in person to an NIA officer at an e-Gate enrollment counter in order to use the service, the NIA said in a press release on Monday (Jan. 16).

Now, qualified travelers, namely Taiwan passport or Taiwan Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) holders aged 12 years who are taller than 140 cm, can use the third-generation e-Gate machine to complete both the enrollment process and the immigration clearance. To complete the process, they will have to submit their facial image or fingerprints to the e-Gate system, according to the NIA.

Once enrollment is complete, users will be granted eligibility to use the e-Gate system for a lifetime.

The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said that Taiwan has separately signed a mutual use of automated immigration clearance agreement with each of the five partner countries, which include the U.S., South Korea, Australia, Italy, and Germany. The ministry encouraged Taiwanese travelers heading to any of these five countries to use the e-Gate system for fast and convenient customs clearance.

In addition, special desks for passengers with disabilities and children who are accompanied by travelers who are qualified for automatic customs clearance are also added, the NIA said. The agency reminded outbound travelers to check in at the airport 2.5 hours in advance of the departure time.