GLAD Taxi launches new ride-hailing app for less-serviced parts of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese startup GLAD Taxi strives to bring swift ride-hailing services that seamlessly connect every area of Taiwan, addressing the pain point of many visitors to Central and Southern Taiwan.

GLAD Taxi spurred the digital transformation of local small to medium taxi fleet operators with its cloud-based ride-hailing platform. Now, visitors to less-serviced areas could catch a cab at ease using GLAD Taxi’s App, Line Chatbot, or via traditional phone calls.

“One day, I was at the Pingtung University of Science and Technology, visiting a friend. When trying to catch a cab to the train station, Taiwan’s biggest ride-hailing service provider failed me multiple times, saying there were no cabs available in the area. It turns out you have to call local taxis, according to a 7-11 clerk who saw me struggle,” said Chen Chun-hsu (陳俊旭), co-founder of GLAD Taxi.

The rollout of this new ride-hailing service will be in less-serviced parts of Taiwan, an area often overlooked by major cab businesses that mainly fight for market shares in metropolises. The new digital platform leverages big data, AI semantic analysis, and cloud computing to give a leg up to small and medium taxi business owners.

Through an integrated digital taxi driver dispatch system, the capacity of each service provider is maximized. Suppose a cab service provider was at full capacity, the system would then transfer the client to another available taxi driver.

The one-stop business solution reduces the idle rate, resulting in more efficient use of ride-hailing.

GLAD Taxi has successfully tapped into the corporate taxi dispatch market in Southern Taiwan Science Park, located on the less-serviced outskirts of Kaohsiung, where many semiconductor companies are in need of timely ride-hailing services.