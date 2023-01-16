Taiwan local COVID cases drop by 8% to 15,409

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Jan. 16) announced 15,409 local COVID cases, an 8.8% increase from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 223 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 9,225,106. The 40 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,873.

Local cases

The local cases included 7,318 males, 8,076 females, and 15 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 40 deaths announced on Monday were 21 males and 19 females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 38 had a history of chronic disease, and 29 had not received a third dose of the COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 223 imported cases included 163 males and 60 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s. Of the 2,331 passengers who arrived from China on Jan. 14, 2,110 tested negative for COVID, while 221 tested positive, representing 9.5%.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 9,072,505 cases, of which 9,029,419 were local and 43,032 were imported. So far, 15,582 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 19 deaths reported among imported cases.