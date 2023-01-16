Solitaire Official Unveils Singapore’s First Of Its Kind Rubber Watch Straps For Rolex 40MM Sports Model

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 January 2023 - A new sweat-proof, lightweight and classy line of watch straps is now revolutionising watch-wearing. Introducing: The Solitaire Rubber Straps. The latest launch by homegrown bespoke craftsman Solitaire Official is an innovative response to customer needs, the first of its kind in Singapore and globally for its unrivalled flexibility, style and durability. Expect weather-resistant vulcanised Fluoroelastomer (FKM) rubber in unmatched colour variations and effortless suitability; they are precisely sized for Rolex 40MM Sports models, including Daytona, GMT Master II, Submariner 40MM and Yachtmaster 40MM. Taking the bold step towards the unknown, Solitaire Rubber Straps reveal themselves as the epitome of cutting-edge in the world of craftsmanship.





Artful Colour Choices & Patent-Pending Mechanism



Revel in the sleek and smooth textures of these rubber straps, paired with dual linings on each side for a distinctive flair. Contrasting the market’s present simple matte straps, this collection comprises five different colours – black, blue, green, orange and white – and nine possible design combinations for an improved visual appeal.



With a quick release functionality for flexibility, wearers can switch between straps wherever they are without any hassle. A user-friendly mechanism makes removing and installing straps a breeze, offering convenience while accommodating various style inclinations.



Depending on the amount of links worn on both sides, the straps can cater to different wrist sizes, allowing wearers to find their perfect fit with ease. While the new rubber straps reuse the original Rolex deployment buckles, Solitaire Official will launch more designs to suit different buckle preferences in the near future.



Sustained Quality, Durability & Comfort



Created using FKM rubber, a high-density synthetic rubber, these straps are incredibly soft and light on the skin, and resistant to perspiration and humidity. The latex undergoes a strict heating procedure that solidifies the components. The result is improved textile strength and durability, matched with waterproof properties and high resistance to heat, cold and UV rays.



Competitively Priced For Greater Accessibility



Despite high upstart costs entailing investments in research and development, craftsmanship and usage of the more expensive vulcanised FKM rubber, Solitaire Official has priced the all-new Solitaire Rubber Straps at S$179 / USD$129 at launch, lower than competing brands in the market. This demonstrates its commitment to delivering quality products at reasonable price points, allowing more wearers to take pleasure in the prestige of Rolex while celebrating their individual aesthetics.



Solitaire Official Rubber Straps are now released in limited quantities, available for both local and international shipping.

Solitaire Official

Founded in 2013, Solitaire Official started with its founder, Ren Yi, embarking on his journey as a leather craftsman. Burning with a passion for providing the finest bespoke leather products, he sought to combine the best level of workmanship with outstanding quality leather to deliver the true definition of refined luxury products. Its suite of products includes Rolex leather straps, key fobs and more.