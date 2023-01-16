Disability inclusion internship program underway at banks in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To help students with disabilities transition to the workplace, Taipei Fubon Bank and Taipei City’s Department of Education carried out a training program to prepare students for work in the financial sector.

Eight students from Songshan High School of Commerce and Home Economics were invited to take financial training at four branches of Taipei Fubon Bank. Entry-level bank teller training was offered as each student was instructed to carry out simple financial transactions.

At an event on Dec. 23, Taipei Fubon Bank presented course completion certificates to each of the student trainees, commending them for their hard work and growth. Taipei City’s Department of Education and their school also presented certificates of appreciation, hoping their work would pave the way for more social integration for those with disabilities.

Taipei City Government Education Department Deputy-director Deng Jin-cheng (鄧進權) said the financial training program provided by Taipei Fubon Bank needed to overcome many obstacles as many banking procedures are so complicated that even graduates need to struggle to learn how to do them properly.

Deng said many setbacks were overcome through support from the school and the bank, giving students the encouragement to keep going. The success of the program has even inspired the Education Department to expand employment training opportunities for the benefit of students seeking transition to the workplace.

Songshan High School of Commerce and Home Economics Principal Zhang Ruibin (張瑞賓) said workplace internship programs tended to involve simple, repetitive work, though the goals of such internships were to cultivate a professional attitude in students and improve their future job prospects.

Taipei Fubon Bank Chief Marketing Officer Winnie Wu (吳薏菱) said the United Nation's Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) specifically emphasizes "de-institutionalization" and hopes disadvantaged groups can fully integrate into the communities.

The financial workplace training program by Taipei Fubon Bank and Taipei City Department of Education and the full support of Songshan High School of Commerce and Home Economics led to the "Wings Branch," a sort of internship for specially selected mentally and physically challenged students.

The promotion of the program will help spur the integration of other students with disabilities into society, allowing them to enter workplaces and communities. In turn, this will give the public more opportunities to encounter young people with disabilities, increasing the possibility of acceptance in future workplaces.

Wu explained that the program is called "Wings Branch" because Taipei Fubon Bank believes training can lead to acceptance by the general public, allowing students in the program to truly take off and fly.

At present, Taipei Fubon Bank has set up special training centers at four branches in Taipei City: Songnan, Yongji, Dongmen, and Keelung Road. Students in the program go to their respective branches every Wednesday and Thursday.

Duties they are trained to carry out include bank deposits, withdrawals, transfers, remittances, and replacing bank passbooks. Each of these simple financial services can be conducted by training students at these four branches, providing students with more job training experience.

Taipei Fubon Bank has been committed to workplace equality and creating an inclusive environment for all customers, including special services for the hearing-impaired, visually-impaired, and senior citizens.

These efforts have been awarded and recognized as Taipei Fubon Bank was awarded the 2021 PricewaterhouseCoopers Sustainability Impact Silver Award, the 2022 Wealth Management Award in Best Altruism, and the 2022 Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Award in Social Inclusion Leadership, among many other awards.

Looking to the future, "Wings Branch" is just the starting point, as Taipei Fubon Bank pledged to continue cooperation with Songshan High School of Commerce and Home Economics to implement a workplace-based financial training program for newly enrolled students with disabilities.

By bringing together industries and educational institutions, a new model can be developed, potentially impacting more young people with disabilities. This would lead to wider employment opportunities for those with special needs, helping create a positive force in the job market and a more inclusive society for everyone.

