Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan VP Lai Ching-te leads in polling for 2024 presidential elections among DPP hopefuls

Newly-elected DPP chairman has not yet announced he will run for the party's presidential nomination

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/16 12:45
Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te spoke at an award ceremony on Jan. 12, 2023. 

Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te spoke at an award ceremony on Jan. 12, 2023.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A poll on Sunday (Jan. 15) indicates that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) newly-elected leader is a stronger candidate among the DPP's 2024 hopefuls, while New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) remains as the frontrunner for the opposition Kuomintang.

Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) secured the party's chairmanship on Sunday, though he has not yet formally thrown his name into the hat for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The latest Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) poll shows that Lai has emerged as the clear favorite in the hypothetical presidential race against other DPP hopefuls with 57.7% support, followed by former VP Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) at 16.7%, and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at 5.9%.

The same poll indicated New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) as the frontrunner among Kuomintang politicians in a hypothetical presidential race with 36.7% support. Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) came second at 28.6%, followed by Eric Chu's (朱立倫) 7.9% and media personality Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康).

The TPOF poll was conducted by Focus Survey Research from Jan. 9-11, producing 1,085 valid results with a margin of error of 2.98%.
DPP
KMT
2024
poll

RELATED ARTICLES

Lai Ching-te elected chairman of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party
Lai Ching-te elected chairman of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party
2023/01/15 20:03
Taiwan's Gold Card: For better or worse
Taiwan's Gold Card: For better or worse
2023/01/14 16:34
Former Taipei mayor announces decision to retire
Former Taipei mayor announces decision to retire
2023/01/13 20:04
Taiwan poll finds majority support for large-scale Cabinet reshuffle
Taiwan poll finds majority support for large-scale Cabinet reshuffle
2023/01/13 15:44
KMT Taipei City councilor wins legislative by-election
KMT Taipei City councilor wins legislative by-election
2023/01/08 17:51