Taiwan VP Lai Ching-te leads in polling for 2024 presidential elections among DPP hopefuls

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A poll on Sunday (Jan. 15) indicates that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) newly-elected leader is a stronger candidate among the DPP's 2024 hopefuls, while New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) remains as the frontrunner for the opposition Kuomintang.

Taiwan’s Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) secured the party's chairmanship on Sunday, though he has not yet formally thrown his name into the hat for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The latest Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF) poll shows that Lai has emerged as the clear favorite in the hypothetical presidential race against other DPP hopefuls with 57.7% support, followed by former VP Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) at 16.7%, and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at 5.9%.

The same poll indicated New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) as the frontrunner among Kuomintang politicians in a hypothetical presidential race with 36.7% support. Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) came second at 28.6%, followed by Eric Chu's (朱立倫) 7.9% and media personality Jaw Shaw-kong (趙少康).

The TPOF poll was conducted by Focus Survey Research from Jan. 9-11, producing 1,085 valid results with a margin of error of 2.98%.