Foreign minister calls for more international support for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) urged the international community to pay more attention to the Taiwan Strait in an interview with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday (Jan. 15).

“We need democracies around the world to look at the situation in this region so that we can rise up and say no to China’s expansionism,” Wu said. Chinese military aircraft have flown past the Taiwan Strait median line and into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, while Chinese navy ships operate around the nation, he said.

Additionally, China regularly uses disinformation campaigns, cognitive warfare, and cyberattacks against Taiwan, which "pose a very serious threat,” he said.

Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Japan, and other partners have all opposed unilateral changes to the regional status quo, and “that was highly welcomed," Wu said. “We hope the international community, especially among fellow democracies, continue to tell China that they should not resort to the use of force against any country,” he said.

The foreign minister pointed out that Taiwan has been bolstering its defense capabilities as deterrence and implementing military reforms. However, he stressed, “War is destruction. War is something we do not desire.”

As China continues expanding its authoritarianism in the East and South China Seas, the world, especially Indo-Pacific nations, realizes Beijing’s regional ambitions, Wu said. All democracies must work together to counter this, he said.

With regard to the war in Ukraine, Taiwan has learned that the determination of Ukrainians is “a very important determinant in deciding the outcome of the war,“ the foreign minister said. Taiwan has also picked up on the effectiveness of Ukraine’s asymmetric strategy against one of the most powerful militaries in the world, he said, adding that global support is also very important.

Meanwhile, China is identifying the weakness of the Russian military so they can strengthen themselves, Wu said.

President Tsai-ing wen (蔡英文) announced on Dec. 27 that beginning Jan. 1, 2024, males born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, are required to serve one year of military service. The monthly salary will also be raised from the current NT$6,510 (US$215) to NT$26,307, which includes insurance and meal expenses, she said.

With the lengthening of military service, live-fire target practice is also expected to increase significantly.