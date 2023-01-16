Romania sends power generators bought with Taiwan donations to Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Romanian National Union of Bar Associations (UNBR) recently purchased 11 power generators with funds donated by Taiwan to help keep Ukrainians warm.

With the help of Romanian Senator Catalin-Daniel Fenechiu, the power generators, which cost US$153,000 (NT$4.64 million), were sent to 11 schools in Ukraine to assist students survive the severe winter, per CNA. So far, Taiwan’s representative office in Slovakia has donated US$800,000 collected from the Taiwanese public to the UNBR and US$200,000 to the municipal government of Constanta to assist in resettling Ukrainian refugees.

Representative to Slovakia Li Nan-yang (李南陽), said this donation symbolizes the humanitarian spirit of "Taiwan can help, Taiwan is helping." Taiwan and Ukraine share the belief in freedom and democracy, and both countries have a strong will to resist the expansion of authoritarianism, Li said.

Taiwan is willing to stand with the Ukrainians in the spirit of solidarity, he added.

Fenechiu said that it is a great honor to cooperate with the Taiwan Representative Office in Slovakia to help Ukrainians. He said he will continue to promote bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Romania and expressed hope that through this event, Taiwan's good deeds will warm the hearts of the Ukrainians.

MOFA announced on Dec. 7 that Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) signed a memorandum of understanding with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and director of the charitable fund Grygorii Malenko to provide NT$30 million in financial assistance so the city can buy power generation equipment. The donation will be used to purchase equipment such as diesel and gasoline generators "to help the more than three million Kyiv residents suffering from electricity shortages survive the severe winter," the ministry said.