Vietnamese restaurant in Taiwan fined NT$300,000 for storing firecrackers

Possessing an excessive amount of firecrackers can be punishable by law

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/16 10:29
Firecrackers seized at a Taoyuan eatery. (Taoyuan Fire Department photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese restaurant in Taoyuan was fined NT$300,000 (US$9,907) for the possession of excess firecrackers as authorities warned against stockpiling explosive devices.

The Taoyuan Fire Department seized 166 kilograms of firecrackers from the diner, more than six times the allowed quantity. Nguyen (阮), the owner of the establishment, said her daughter purchased the firecrackers online, not knowing the maximum amount permitted is 25 kg.

The fire department noted that businesses stock firecrackers around the Lunar New Year when the products are in high demand, unaware that the sale or possession of an excessive amount of the regulated item can be punishable by law, wrote CNA.

A fine of somewhere between NT$60,000 and NT$300,000 can be incurred for stocking firecrackers more than 30 times the permitted amount, and NT$300,000 to NT$1.5 million for an amount exceeding 30 times the allowed levels, pursuant to the Firework and Firecracker Management Act (爆竹煙火管理條例).

According to the fire department, those possessing excessive firecrackers must comply with storage and safety management rules, in addition to buying public liability insurance for the items. Children must be accompanied by their parents when lighting crackers.

