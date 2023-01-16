Carro issues epic 160-character #CarroProsperityRap challenge for Lunar New Year with big prizes worth over S$6,000

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 January 2023 - Southeast Asia's largest used car marketplace, Carro, is spreading the festive cheer and challenging everyone to an epic 160-character #CarroProsperityRap on social media this Lunar New Year! Singaporeans can look forward to winning prizes worth over S$6,000, including a reunion dinner for 10 pax at award-winning Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant at the Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel worth S$1,688 and other cash prizes.



Users are challenged to nail the full #CarroProsperityRap under 30 seconds, or show their best and most creative takes on Instagram or TikTok.



Co-founder and CEO Aaron Tan says, “This will be the first Lunar New Year since COVID-19 without major social distancing restrictions, and I believe everyone is looking forward to gathering and having fun together. We thought this epic 160-character rap would be perfect to share blessings with friends and family, and also an interesting way to recreate and remember the classic Lunar New Year greetings together.”



The auspicious 160-character rap takes inspiration from Carro’s very own 160-point inspection for all cars, a rigorous process that starts from understanding the vehicle’s full history, to inspecting every nook and cranny in and around the car. The 160-point inspection is part of the process that goes into Carro’s stamp of assurance for every vehicle: Carro Certified.



Carro Certified includes the following key touchpoints:



● 160-point inspection – a comprehensive evaluation and refurbishment of the car's mechanical parts and details on key areas: exterior, interior, road test, safety and underbody

● 5-day money back guarantee – full refund, with no questions asked

● 12-month warranty on gearbox and engine – covers the costs of repairs and replacements, including spare parts and repair work

● No mileage tampering – assurance of no mileage tampering

● No major accidents, fire and flood damage – 100% transparency around data about the car's previous usage history, any damage, accidents, or repairs made by past owners



Katherine Teo, Regional Head of Marketing says, “The 160-character rap is meant to be a fun twist on the 160-point inspection. Much like how ‘8’ is considered a lucky number in Chinese culture, we wanted to bring out how special and important ‘160’ is for us in a memorable way.”



Working on this campaign with Carro is local Key Opinion Leader Karyn Wong (@iamnotagirl on Instagram), who’s also an emcee, radio DJ and singer.



The social media challenge is issued on Carro’s Instagram (@carro.sg) and TikTok (@carro.sg) accounts and will run from 9-28 January. Winners will be announced on 30 January. Carro is giving away:



● Top prize: Reunion dinner at Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel worth S$1,688

● Second prize: S$588 cash

● Third prize: S$288 cash

● Next 20 prizes: $88 cash card



See the full lyrics and English translations for the 160-character #CarroProsperityRap: https://go.carro.co/CarroProsperityRap



About Carro

Founded in 2015, Carro is Southeast Asia’s largest online car retailer. By offering a trustworthy and transparent experience, Carro transforms the traditional way of buying and selling cars through proprietary pricing algorithms, AI-enabled capabilities, and innovative technological solutions.



Headquartered in Singapore, Carro has a strong presence in Asia Pacific supported by more than 5,000 employees across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Carro has raised over S$700M from Softbank Vision Fund and several sovereign funds. For more information, please visit: www.carro.co

