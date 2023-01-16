Williams, Davis lead Memphis past Temple, 61-59

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — DeAndre Williams scored 20 points and Kendric Davis hit the game-winning jump shot with one second remaining as Memphis knocked off Temple 61-59 on Sunday.

Williams had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (13-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Davis scored 20 points and added three steals.

Damian Dunn led the way for the Owls (10-9, 4-2) with 23 points. Temple also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks from Nick Jourdain. In addition, Jahlil White finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Williams scored 13 points in the first half for Memphis, who led 25-23 at halftime. Davis scored 16 second-half points for Memphis to help set up his game-winning shot.

Memphis plays Thursday against Wichita State at home, while Temple hosts East Carolina on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.