Spain: Thousands of health care workers protest in Madrid

Tens of thousands of health workers took to the streets of Madrid on Sunday to lodge their protests against what they consider an erosion of public health infrastructure.

Around 30,000 protesters marched in the Spanish capital, a spokesman for the regional government said. Health workers blame the regional government, led by conservative heavyweight Isabel Diaz Ayuso, for the health care problems at the local level.

Ayuso is the president of the Popular Party and the head of the Madrid region. Her party has come under fire in recent years for staffing shortages in primary health care centers.

Ayuso's policies during the pandemic were severely criticized, with Madrid registering one of the highest excess mortality rates in Europe. Organizers say Madrid spends the least amount per capita on primary health care, despite being one of the wealthiest regions in the country.

They say that for every €2 (about $2.17) spend on health care in Madrid, €1 ends up in the private sector. Primary care services have been strained ever since the pandemic and medical workers last November protested against the regional government's plan to allow more private participation in health care partnerships.

Protesters decry lack of support for public services

Demonstrators took to the streets carrying signs reading "S.O.S. Public Health Care" and "Stop Privatization" to protest against the regional government's lack of support for the public health system.

Ayuso has alleged that the protests have been orchestrated by left-wing parties ahead of regional elections across most of the county later this May.

rm/sms (Reuters, AP)