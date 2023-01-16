Jones scores 12, Quinnipiac defeats Mount St. Mary's 58-51

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dezi Jones had 12 points in Quinnipiac's 58-51 victory over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.

Jones had five assists for the Bobcats (14-5, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Balanc scored 11 points and added five rebounds. Paul Otieno recorded 10 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

The Mountaineers (6-12, 2-5) were led in scoring by Dakota Leffew, who finished with 18 points. Jedy Cordilia added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Mount St. Mary's. In addition, Deandre Thomas finished with 11 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Quinnipiac's next game is Sunday against Canisius at home. Mount St. Mary's visits Siena on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.