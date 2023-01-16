English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Fulham 2, Chelsea 1
Aston Villa 2, Leeds 1
Man United 2, Man City 1
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0
Everton 1, Southampton 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Leicester 0
Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0
Brentford 2, Bournemouth 0
Chelsea 1, Crystal Palace 0
Newcastle 1, Fulham 0
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Rotherham 4, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 4, Birmingham 2
Burnley 1, Coventry 0
Cardiff 1, Wigan 1
Hull 1, Huddersfield 1
Luton Town 2, West Brom 3
Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 0
Preston 0, Norwich 4
Reading 2, QPR 2
Sheffield United 3, Stoke 1
Sunderland 1, Swansea 3
Watford 2, Blackpool 0
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Coventry vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough, 7 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Charlton 2, Lincoln 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 0
Morecambe 2, Cheltenham 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 3, Portsmouth 0
Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 4
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton 2, Barnsley 0
Cheltenham 2, Derby 3
Exeter 1, Forest Green 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Oxford United 2
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln 0
Wycombe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Port Vale vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Salford 2, Northampton 1
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 3
Leyton Orient 1, Doncaster 0
Mansfield Town 2, Barrow 3
Rochdale 1, Newport County 1
Tranmere 2, Sutton United 2
Crewe 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Bradford 1, Rochdale 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 0
Carlisle 2, Newport County 0
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham 2, Hartlepool 0
Harrogate Town 1, Stevenage 1
Leyton Orient 0, Barrow 0
Mansfield Town 1, Crewe 1
Rochdale 1, Colchester 2
Salford 2, Sutton United 0
Stockport County 2, Northampton 0
Swindon 5, Grimsby Town 0
Tranmere 1, Walsall 1
Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.
Aldershot vs. Chesterfield, 10 a.m. ppd
Altrincham vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Barnet 1, Gateshead FC 1
Dagenham and Redbridge 1, Woking 2
Dorking Wanderers 1, Oldham 5
Notts County vs. Boreham Wood, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe 3, Maidenhead United 0
Southend 3, Solihull Moors 0
Torquay United 1, Halifax Town 0
Wealdstone 3, Eastleigh 1
Wrexham vs. Yeovil, 10 a.m. ppd
York City FC 4, Maidstone United FC 1
Aldershot 0, Notts County 3
Wrexham 2, Bromley 1
Aldershot 0, Dagenham and Redbridge 2
Wealdstone vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Notts County 1, Boreham Wood 1
Scunthorpe 0, Woking 2
Bromley 4, Yeovil 1
Wealdstone vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Torquay United vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Eastleigh, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Chesterfield, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Boreham Wood vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Bromley vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Eastleigh vs. York City FC, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Wealdstone, 10 a.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Dorking Wanderers, 10 a.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Wrexham, 10 a.m.
Oldham vs. Southend, 10 a.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Yeovil vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 12:20 p.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Dorking Wanderers, 2:45 p.m.
Bromley vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Altrincham, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Barnet, 2:45 p.m.
Gateshead FC vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Maidstone United FC vs. Aldershot, 2:45 p.m.
Oldham vs. York City FC, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Woking vs. Torquay United, 2:45 p.m.
Yeovil vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Halifax Town vs. Scunthorpe, 2:30 p.m.