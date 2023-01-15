|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|17
|14
|2
|1
|40
|14
|44
|Man City
|18
|12
|3
|3
|46
|18
|39
|Man United
|18
|12
|2
|4
|29
|21
|38
|Newcastle
|18
|9
|8
|1
|32
|11
|35
|Tottenham
|18
|10
|3
|5
|37
|25
|33
|Fulham
|19
|9
|4
|6
|32
|28
|31
|Brighton
|18
|9
|3
|6
|35
|25
|30
|Brentford
|19
|7
|8
|4
|32
|28
|29
|Liverpool
|18
|8
|4
|6
|34
|25
|28
|Chelsea
|18
|7
|4
|7
|21
|21
|25
|Aston Villa
|19
|7
|4
|8
|22
|27
|25
|Crystal Palace
|17
|6
|4
|7
|17
|25
|22
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|5
|5
|9
|15
|34
|20
|Leeds
|18
|4
|5
|9
|26
|33
|17
|Leicester
|19
|5
|2
|12
|26
|33
|17
|Wolverhampton
|19
|4
|5
|10
|12
|27
|17
|Bournemouth
|19
|4
|4
|11
|18
|41
|16
|West Ham
|19
|4
|3
|12
|15
|25
|15
|Everton
|19
|3
|6
|10
|15
|26
|15
|Southampton
|19
|4
|3
|12
|17
|34
|15
___
Fulham 2, Chelsea 1
Aston Villa 2, Leeds 1
Man United 2, Man City 1
Brighton 3, Liverpool 0
Everton 1, Southampton 2
Nottingham Forest 2, Leicester 0
Wolverhampton 1, West Ham 0
Brentford 2, Bournemouth 0
Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Fulham, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. Arsenal, 11:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Man United, 3 p.m.
Man City vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
West Ham vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Brentford, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.
Fulham vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Burnley
|27
|17
|8
|2
|53
|25
|59
|Sheffield United
|27
|16
|6
|5
|47
|24
|54
|Watford
|27
|12
|7
|8
|33
|28
|43
|Middlesbrough
|27
|12
|6
|9
|42
|33
|42
|Blackburn
|27
|14
|0
|13
|30
|34
|42
|West Brom
|27
|11
|8
|8
|37
|28
|41
|Norwich
|27
|11
|6
|10
|36
|29
|39
|Millwall
|26
|11
|6
|9
|32
|27
|39
|Luton Town
|26
|10
|9
|7
|33
|29
|39
|Sunderland
|27
|10
|8
|9
|39
|32
|38
|Swansea
|27
|10
|8
|9
|39
|37
|38
|QPR
|27
|10
|7
|10
|30
|33
|37
|Preston
|27
|10
|7
|10
|24
|30
|37
|Reading
|27
|11
|4
|12
|31
|38
|37
|Coventry
|26
|9
|8
|9
|27
|27
|35
|Hull
|27
|9
|7
|11
|33
|43
|34
|Bristol City
|27
|8
|8
|11
|36
|37
|32
|Birmingham
|27
|8
|8
|11
|29
|33
|32
|Rotherham
|27
|7
|9
|11
|32
|39
|30
|Stoke
|27
|8
|6
|13
|29
|37
|30
|Cardiff
|27
|7
|8
|12
|21
|30
|29
|Huddersfield
|26
|7
|5
|14
|25
|33
|26
|Blackpool
|27
|6
|8
|13
|28
|40
|26
|Wigan
|27
|6
|7
|14
|27
|47
|25
___
Rotherham 4, Blackburn 0
Bristol City 4, Birmingham 2
Burnley 1, Coventry 0
Cardiff 1, Wigan 1
Hull 1, Huddersfield 1
Luton Town 2, West Brom 3
Middlesbrough 1, Millwall 0
Preston 0, Norwich 4
Reading 2, QPR 2
Sheffield United 3, Stoke 1
Sunderland 1, Swansea 3
Watford 2, Blackpool 0
Sheffield United vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Coventry vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Middlesbrough, 7 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Plymouth
|27
|17
|7
|3
|47
|27
|58
|Sheffield Wednesday
|26
|16
|7
|3
|46
|18
|55
|Ipswich
|26
|14
|9
|3
|48
|26
|51
|Derby
|25
|12
|8
|5
|36
|19
|44
|Bolton
|26
|12
|8
|6
|33
|20
|44
|Barnsley
|24
|12
|4
|8
|30
|23
|40
|Wycombe
|26
|11
|5
|10
|33
|27
|38
|Bristol Rovers
|27
|10
|7
|10
|42
|45
|37
|Peterborough
|24
|11
|2
|11
|39
|31
|35
|Exeter
|26
|9
|8
|9
|39
|37
|35
|Port Vale
|24
|10
|5
|9
|27
|32
|35
|Charlton
|26
|8
|10
|8
|40
|36
|34
|Oxford United
|25
|8
|8
|9
|31
|28
|32
|Shrewsbury
|25
|9
|5
|11
|27
|29
|32
|Portsmouth
|23
|7
|10
|6
|29
|30
|31
|Lincoln
|25
|6
|12
|7
|24
|30
|30
|Fleetwood Town
|25
|6
|11
|8
|29
|27
|29
|Cheltenham
|25
|8
|4
|13
|21
|30
|28
|Accrington Stanley
|24
|6
|7
|11
|23
|38
|25
|Morecambe
|25
|5
|9
|11
|26
|35
|24
|Cambridge United
|25
|7
|3
|15
|22
|41
|24
|Milton Keynes Dons
|25
|6
|4
|15
|23
|36
|22
|Burton Albion
|26
|5
|7
|14
|32
|54
|22
|Forest Green
|26
|5
|6
|15
|22
|50
|21
___
Cambridge United 1, Bristol Rovers 2
Charlton 2, Lincoln 1
Bolton 0, Plymouth 0
Morecambe 2, Cheltenham 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 3, Portsmouth 0
Burton Albion 0, Shrewsbury 4
Cambridge United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Charlton 2, Barnsley 0
Cheltenham 2, Derby 3
Exeter 1, Forest Green 1
Fleetwood Town 1, Oxford United 2
Ipswich 1, Plymouth 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Lincoln 0
Wycombe 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1
Port Vale vs. Peterborough, 3 p.m.
Barnsley vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Burton Albion vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Leyton Orient
|26
|17
|6
|3
|36
|13
|57
|Stevenage
|25
|15
|7
|3
|36
|18
|52
|Northampton
|26
|13
|7
|6
|40
|28
|46
|Carlisle
|25
|11
|9
|5
|39
|25
|42
|Salford
|25
|12
|5
|8
|34
|24
|41
|Swindon
|26
|11
|8
|7
|33
|25
|41
|Bradford
|25
|11
|7
|7
|31
|25
|40
|Barrow
|26
|12
|4
|10
|32
|30
|40
|Mansfield Town
|26
|11
|6
|9
|36
|35
|39
|Stockport County
|24
|11
|4
|9
|35
|23
|37
|Walsall
|24
|10
|7
|7
|30
|22
|37
|Doncaster
|25
|11
|4
|10
|30
|35
|37
|AFC Wimbledon
|26
|9
|9
|8
|29
|28
|36
|Sutton United
|27
|10
|6
|11
|27
|35
|36
|Tranmere
|26
|9
|8
|9
|28
|23
|35
|Grimsby Town
|24
|8
|6
|10
|26
|32
|30
|Crewe
|24
|7
|9
|8
|20
|28
|30
|Newport County
|26
|6
|8
|12
|24
|30
|26
|Colchester
|26
|7
|5
|14
|26
|33
|26
|Harrogate Town
|25
|6
|6
|13
|32
|40
|24
|Crawley Town
|24
|5
|7
|12
|26
|39
|22
|Rochdale
|26
|5
|5
|16
|22
|39
|20
|Hartlepool
|25
|4
|7
|14
|24
|47
|19
|Gillingham
|24
|3
|8
|13
|9
|28
|17
___
Salford 2, Northampton 1
Gillingham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m. ppd
Harrogate Town 1, Colchester 3
Leyton Orient 1, Doncaster 0
Mansfield Town 2, Barrow 3
Rochdale 1, Newport County 1
Tranmere 2, Sutton United 2
Crewe 0, AFC Wimbledon 0
Bradford 1, Rochdale 2
AFC Wimbledon 0, Bradford 0
Carlisle 2, Newport County 0
Crawley Town vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham 2, Hartlepool 0
Harrogate Town 1, Stevenage 1
Leyton Orient 0, Barrow 0
Mansfield Town 1, Crewe 1
Rochdale 1, Colchester 2
Salford 2, Sutton United 0
Stockport County 2, Northampton 0
Swindon 5, Grimsby Town 0
Tranmere 1, Walsall 1
Barrow vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Crewe vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m.
Doncaster vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Hartlepool vs. Rochdale, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. AFC Wimbledon, 10 a.m.
Northampton vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Stevenage vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Swindon, 10 a.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m.
Stockport County vs. Bradford, 2:45 p.m.
Swindon vs. Stevenage, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Salford, 2:45 p.m.