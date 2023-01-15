Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/01/15 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 42 33 5 4 70 160 94
Toronto 44 26 11 7 59 147 117
Tampa Bay 41 27 13 1 55 148 121
Buffalo 41 21 18 2 44 159 142
Florida 44 20 20 4 44 144 152
Detroit 41 18 16 7 43 128 139
Ottawa 42 19 20 3 41 125 137
Montreal 43 17 23 3 37 114 161
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 43 27 9 7 61 138 116
New Jersey 43 28 12 3 59 152 113
N.Y. Rangers 43 24 12 7 55 140 117
Washington 45 23 16 6 52 144 126
N.Y. Islanders 44 23 18 3 49 133 120
Pittsburgh 42 21 15 6 48 135 127
Philadelphia 43 18 18 7 43 122 137
Columbus 42 13 27 2 28 109 167
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 43 28 14 1 57 146 113
Dallas 44 25 12 7 57 152 119
Minnesota 42 24 14 4 52 134 118
Colorado 41 21 17 3 45 125 118
St. Louis 44 21 20 3 45 139 159
Nashville 42 19 17 6 44 118 126
Arizona 42 13 24 5 31 114 156
Chicago 41 11 26 4 26 94 154
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 44 28 14 2 58 147 126
Seattle 42 26 12 4 56 158 130
Los Angeles 46 25 15 6 56 154 157
Calgary 44 21 14 9 51 142 134
Edmonton 45 24 18 3 51 164 150
Vancouver 42 17 22 3 37 146 170
San Jose 44 13 23 8 34 134 168
Anaheim 43 12 27 4 28 100 181

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Calgary 6, Dallas 5

Columbus 4, Detroit 3

Carolina 2, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 3, Washington 1

N.Y. Islanders 2, Montreal 1

Florida 4, Vancouver 3

Colorado 7, Ottawa 0

Boston 4, Toronto 3

Minnesota 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 8, Chicago 5

Tampa Bay 4, St. Louis 2

Buffalo 5, Nashville 3

Edmonton 4, Vegas 3

New Jersey 5, Los Angeles 2

Sunday's Games

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Anaheim at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.