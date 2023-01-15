All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 37 25 8 3 1 54 111 90 Providence 36 21 8 5 2 49 106 96 Charlotte 36 19 14 2 1 41 100 109 WB/Scranton 33 17 11 2 3 39 98 85 Lehigh Valley 35 16 14 3 2 37 100 109 Bridgeport 37 15 15 6 1 37 122 133 Hartford 35 14 13 2 6 36 97 107 Springfield 36 15 16 1 4 35 102 108

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 35 24 9 1 1 50 128 109 Utica 35 19 10 5 1 44 114 104 Rochester 33 19 12 1 1 40 110 111 Syracuse 33 15 13 2 3 35 123 117 Belleville 36 15 18 3 0 33 119 131 Laval 37 14 18 4 1 33 130 140 Cleveland 34 14 16 2 2 32 117 134

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 35 21 8 4 2 48 133 96 Milwaukee 35 21 12 0 2 44 129 104 Rockford 36 20 12 2 2 44 124 112 Manitoba 33 18 12 2 1 39 104 105 Iowa 35 17 14 2 2 38 107 108 Grand Rapids 35 14 19 1 1 30 95 134 Chicago 33 12 17 3 1 28 96 129

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 34 24 6 3 1 52 128 94 Calgary 35 24 10 1 0 49 132 87 Abbotsford 34 22 10 1 1 46 123 101 Colorado 35 21 11 3 0 45 102 84 Ontario 33 19 13 0 1 39 101 89 Tucson 35 15 16 4 0 34 115 127 San Jose 38 15 21 0 2 32 93 134 Henderson 39 14 22 0 3 31 100 110 Bakersfield 34 12 19 2 1 27 91 112 San Diego 37 11 26 0 0 22 99 140

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 3, WB/Scranton 1

Laval 6, Cleveland 2

Henderson 4, Calgary 2

Toronto 7, Rochester 5

Grand Rapids 1, Chicago 0

Hartford 3, Providence 1

Hershey 6, Springfield 2

Utica 5, Bridgeport 1

Manitoba 4, Belleville 2

Syracuse 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Texas 5, Milwaukee 4

Abbotsford 5, San Jose 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 2

Colorado 3, Rockford 1

Tucson 4, Bakersfield 3

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at San Jose, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Milwaukee at Texas, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Utica at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Springfield at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Calgary at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 10:05 p.m.