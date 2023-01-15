About 43% of Taiwan Railway tickets for LNY holiday sold

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railway has sold about 43% of all train tickets available for the upcoming 10-day Lunar New Year holiday that starts Jan. 20 and ends on Jan. 29.

Taiwan Railway issued a press release on Sunday (Jan. 15) to update the train ticket sales status for this year’s LNY holiday, CNA reported.

A total of 499 additional train services were added to cope with an expected surge of passengers during the LNY transportation period from Jan. 8 to Jan. 30, making about 450,000 more seats available for the traditional holiday and increasing the transportation capacity by 12% compared to last year, Taiwan Railway said.

Currently, 670,000 train tickets have been sold for the period from Jan. 18 to Jan. 30, accounting for about 43% of all available tickets for that period, CNA cited Taiwan Railway as saying. Except for Jan. 19, 20, 28, and 29, tickets for other days of the LNY holiday are still available for booking, according to the report.