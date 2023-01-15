Police: Gas leak blast kills family of six in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A gas explosion in southwest Pakistan killed a family of six, including four children, police said Sunday.

The husband, wife and their four children died at their home late Saturday night in Quetta’s Satellite Town area. The fire started wen one member of the family tried to ignite a heater that was connected to a leaking cylinder.

The children were aged between 4 and 14. Nobody from the family survived.

Relatives of the victims transferred the bodies to Quetta Civil Hospital, said Dr. Waseem Baig, a spokesman for the hospital.

Temperatures in Quetta, Balochistan province, can drop to as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius (19 Fahrenheit) at night, with most households relying on gas cylinders for warmth because they lack access to a main supply.