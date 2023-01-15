Taiwan’s most profitable hospital hands out year-end bonuses worth 5 months' salary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The most profitable hospital in Taiwan is expected to put five months’ salary into its employees’ bank accounts as the year-end bonus on Friday (Jan. 13), spending a total of NT$4.45 billion (US$146.85 million) on the payout.

According to the National Health Insurance Administration’s statistics, three hospital branches of the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital system were among the five most profitable hospitals in Taiwan in 2020. Among the branches, the Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital in Taoyuan was Taiwan's most profitable hospital for the fifth consecutive year in a row in 2020, CNA reported.

Su Hui-cheng (蘇輝成), Deputy CEO of the Administrative Center at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, said in a joint interview with the media on Friday that this year’s year-end bonus is 5 months’ salaries plus an extra bonus of NT$20,000, which is NT$10,000 more than last year. Su added that all employees were under pressure, worked hard, and made significant contributions in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.



National Taiwan University Hospital stated that it will pay out 1.5 months’ salary as the year-end bonus to its employees, the same as what civil servants get for their share of the yearly benefit.

Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital will reward its employees with three to 3.75 months’ salary as their year-end bonuses depending on their professional performance in the year, which is the same as last year’s, but this year the hospital will issue an additional NT$3,000 in epidemic prevention bonuses, per CNA.