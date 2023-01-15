Large fire destroys 2 factory warehouses in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A large fire broke out at the Zhunan Industrial Park in Miaoli’s Zhunan Township on the afternoon of Sunday (Jan. 15) with no injuries reported.

The fire consumed two large factory buildings, destroying a large amount of raw materials, semi-finished products, and industrial equipment. UDN quoted a business owner, surnamed Zhang (張), who said that the disaster would result in losses of over NT$50 million (US$1.65 million). The fire also damaged a nearby recycling facility, according to reports.

The Fire Department in Miaoli County was alerted of the fire at 12:46 p.m. Over 50 personnel battled the flames for over two hours using firefighting foam to get the blaze under control sometime after 3:00 p.m.

Reports indicate that a large mass of plastic pellets in one of the factories allowed the fire to spread rapidly and that the flames were hot enough to warp the iron beams of factory structures, which are now at risk of collapse. An LTN report suggested that the explosion of a pressurized gas canister may have started the blaze.

The Miaoli County government is actively investigating how the fire may have started, reported UDN. The Environmental Protection Bureau was also on-site to determine the extent of possible air or ground pollution caused by the fire.