Japan's 'King of Hosts' wants to buy property in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Dubbed "King of the Hosts" in Japan, Matsuo Fuuga, mostly known as Roland, visited Taiwan to promote his online course on how to build self-confidence.

Roland, 30, began his four-day business trip in Taipei on Jan. 11 to promote his first online class that helps people become more confident. The 182-centimeter-tall model is the representative director of the beauty salon Roland Group HD. Also, he is an artist and restaurant owner, and he launched his first fashion brand “Minimus” in 2022.

However, he is famously known as a male host and is dubbed “King of the Night.” The entertainer's annual earnings reached NT$86 million (US$ 2.8 million) with his amazing social skills and self-discipline, according to SETN. He also spent NT$2.8 million on plastic surgery.

The entrepreneur was determined to be a soccer player until high school but dropped out of Teikyo University to pursue a career as a host. This life-changing decision was inspired by his favorite comic book “Yaoh,” which centers on the stories of the Shinjuku-based male host Ryousuke Matoba.

During Roland’s trip to Taiwan, he shared on his Instagram page that it had been three years since his last visit. “Japan is cold so I want to live in Taiwan. Also, Taiwanese girls are the cutest,” he added.

Additionally, he posted a photo on his Instagram story writing that he wants to stay in Taiwan forever and will buy a house one day. He also posted a clip of him trying 50 Lan (50嵐) bubble tea for the first time.

Roland shows his love for Taiwanese girls and says they are the cutest. (Instagram, Roland Official photo)



Roland says that he wants to stay in Taiwan forever and buy a house. (Instagram, Roland Official)



His first time drinking 50 Lan bubble tea. (Instagram, Roland Official)