Taipei mayor addresses pedestrian safety on road in viral Reddit photo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In late 2022, the issue of traffic safety in Taiwan became a major topic of discussion for media outlets and among users of social media. On Dec. 7, 2022, CNN published an article that called traffic conditions in the country “battle-like,” and a “living hell.”

Newly elected Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (將萬安) shared a post online on Sunday (Jan. 15), in which he took credit for expanding a pedestrian walkway in an alley off of Dunhua North Rd. in Taipei’s Songshan District. His post included a before and after photo of the work done under his administration.

The “before” image in his post was a viral photo on the website Reddit, which was shared around the same time as the CNN article. The picture shows a group of preschoolers being led into the road, because a designated pedestrian walkway on the side of the road abruptly ends at a row of parked motor scooters.

“In the first image, the marked walkway is cut off by a parking grid for motorcycles which forces the children to contend for space in the road. As a soon-to-be father, I shook my head when I saw the image,” said Chiang.

The “after” image shows that the marked grid for scooters has been removed, and the walkway extended. Chang’s post states that five days after taking office, on Dec. 29, his administration went to survey the site and draft plans for improving the situation.

The newly extended walkway was finished and ready for public use on Jan. 12, according to Chiang. “We must ensure that our children have roads that allow them to return home safely,” said the mayor.

Although the actual work involved in the pictured alley is minimal, the mayor’s post will resonate with voters who are concerned about the state of traffic safety in Taipei and the rest of the country. The direct response to a viral online image may also be an indication that the mayor has employed an effective media team to manage his administration’s online activity.