Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Tigerair Taiwan to resume flights to Japan’s Okayama, Ibaraki, and Sendai, offering deals

Discounted fares start at NT$1,699 for one-way flights

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/15 16:24
Tigerair Taiwan to resume flights to Japan’s Okayama, Ibaraki, and Sendai, offering deals

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low-cost airline Tigerair Taiwan said on Saturday (Jan. 14) that it will resume flights to Okayama, Ibaraki, and Sendai in Japan from the end of March, and ticket sales will start on Monday, with discounted fares starting at NT$1,699 (US$56.07) for one-way flights.

The airline said that it will be flying from Taipei to Okayama four times a week every Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting March 26, and the flights will be increased to daily flights from May 27, CNA reported.

There will be two Taipei-Ibaraki flights a week, every Thursday and Sunday, starting from March 26, while the Taipei-Sendai flights are scheduled for every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday also from March 26.

After the COVID-19 epidemic, flights to second-tier cities in Japan were affected by the shortage of manpower at the local airports, per CNA. Many airlines had to temporarily suspend flights, but those flights are gradually getting back to normal.
Tigerair Taiwan
Taipei-Okayama flgiths
Taipei-Ibaraki flights
Taipei-Sendai flights

RELATED ARTICLES

Tigerair Taiwan offering flights to Japan, South Korea for NT$1,699 until midnight
Tigerair Taiwan offering flights to Japan, South Korea for NT$1,699 until midnight
2023/01/05 10:37
Tigerair Taiwan's 2023 summer flights to go on sale early December
Tigerair Taiwan's 2023 summer flights to go on sale early December
2022/11/28 20:33
Tigerair Taiwan website crashes amid rush to grab cheap tickets to Asian cities
Tigerair Taiwan website crashes amid rush to grab cheap tickets to Asian cities
2022/05/25 12:23
900 candidates show up for cabin crew jobs at Tigerair Taiwan
900 candidates show up for cabin crew jobs at Tigerair Taiwan
2022/05/21 15:28
Tigerair Taiwan begins recruitment and training in anticipation of border opening
Tigerair Taiwan begins recruitment and training in anticipation of border opening
2022/05/16 17:02