Tigerair Taiwan to resume flights to Japan’s Okayama, Ibaraki, and Sendai, offering deals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Low-cost airline Tigerair Taiwan said on Saturday (Jan. 14) that it will resume flights to Okayama, Ibaraki, and Sendai in Japan from the end of March, and ticket sales will start on Monday, with discounted fares starting at NT$1,699 (US$56.07) for one-way flights.

The airline said that it will be flying from Taipei to Okayama four times a week every Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, starting March 26, and the flights will be increased to daily flights from May 27, CNA reported.

There will be two Taipei-Ibaraki flights a week, every Thursday and Sunday, starting from March 26, while the Taipei-Sendai flights are scheduled for every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday also from March 26.

After the COVID-19 epidemic, flights to second-tier cities in Japan were affected by the shortage of manpower at the local airports, per CNA. Many airlines had to temporarily suspend flights, but those flights are gradually getting back to normal.