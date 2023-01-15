Alexa
Starbucks Taiwan buy 1 get 1 free coffee promotion

Starbucks celebrates end of Lunar New Year with 2-for-1 deal on Monday

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/01/15 15:50
Celebrate the last working Monday of LNY. (Starbucks Taiwan FB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate the last working Monday before the Lunar New Year, Starbucks announced that on Monday, January 16, it will launch a special buy one get one free promotion from 11A.M. to 8 P.M.

The promotion only involves large (venti) espresso-series beverages which can be served hot or iced. Customers buying one espresso-based beverage will be entitled to receiving a similar beverage for free, with a maximum of buy 2 and get 2 free available.

Extra charges will be assessed for replacing milk with oat milk or almond milk, or other special requests. Additionally, the promotion can’t be deferred, meaning that both drinks in the promotion have to be collected on the spot.

The promotion is available only for in-store pick-up and is subject to availability at each store. Other beverages such as cocoa macchiatos, cold brew coffees, canned beverages, special collection coffee and alcoholic beverages are not subject to the promotion.

This event is not applicable to drive-through service, food delivery, advanced telephone orders or reservations, and mobile pre-order service. The promotion is also not available at all Starbucks outlets as certain stores such as airport terminals, high-speed rail stations, rest stops on national highways, science and education museums, Chimei Museum, and others are not eligible for this discount.

More details about the promotion are available on Starbucks website.
