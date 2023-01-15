UC Riverside takes down UCSB 65-64

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Owens' 19 points helped UC Riverside defeat UC Santa Barbara 65-64 on Saturday.

Owens added 15 rebounds for the Highlanders (12-6, 5-1 Big West Conference). Jamal Hartwell II shot 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Lachlan Olbrich finished 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Ajay Mitchell led the Gauchos (13-3, 4-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Cole Anderson added 13 points for UCSB. In addition, Andre Kelly finished with 12 points and six rebounds. The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for the Gauchos.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. UC Riverside hosts Cal Poly while UCSB visits UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.