Taiwan reports 20,972 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Jan. 15) announced 21,270 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 20,972 were local and 298 were imported, as well as 31 deaths.

The local cases included 9,658 males and 11,299 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 15 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 129 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 31 reported deaths, 18 were male and 13 were female. They ranged in age between 50 and 100, and all were severe COVID-19 cases. Twenty-eight had a history of chronic illness and 22 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between May 26 and Jan. 10 and died between May 26 and Jan. 11.

The imported cases included 217 males and 81 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between Dec. 15 and Saturday.

Taiwan has so far recorded 9,209,474 cases of COVID-19, including 45,086 imported, while 15,833 people have succumbed to the disease.