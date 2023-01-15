Caiman interrupts Taiwanese diners mid-meal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Diners were shocked in Kaohsiung’s Nanzih District when a 60 cm caiman suddenly jumped out of a ditch on Saturday evening at 8:40 p.m. (Jan.14)

The sudden interruption came about halfway through the late-evening meal when the reptile suddenly came into view, shocking the unsuspecting diners. Thanks to some quick-thinking bystanders, the reptile was soon trapped under a plastic laundry-type basket.

Later, Kaohsiung’s Bureau of Agriculture was contacted and enlisted a contractor to pick up the surprise dinner guest. Biologists at National Pingtung University of Science and Technology identified it as a spectacled caiman, a non-endemic species.

According to UDN, bystanders questioned why caimans can now be found on the streets. The answer, according to agricultural officials, is the public’s propensity to release pets they no longer want into the local ecology.

Reptiles have become popular pets recently as they are quiet compared to cats and dogs and also require less maintenance and upkeep. However, releasing such pets can wreak havoc on local species that already suffer from habitat destruction and environmental degradation.

The Kaohsiung Bureau of Agriculture warned pet owners not to abandon their pets in Taiwan’s natural ecology, as such pets could potentially thrive and overtake endemic species. Some former pets, like this crocodile, can even be a threat to public safety.

Agricultural officials pledged to step up and strengthen the inspection of pet crocodiles as well as the pet industry, to ensure that both the environment and the public can enjoy their dinner in peace.